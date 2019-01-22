Rajasthan transport corporation incurred loss of Rs 3,160 cr in last 5 yrs

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariywas Tuesday said Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation incurred a loss of Rs 3,160 crore in last five years. The minister also alleged there had been corruption in the department during the stint of previous BJP government.Replying to a question by BJP legislator Nirmal Kumawat in assembly, Khachariyawas said a joint committee of RSRTC employees and officers has been set up to find out actual reasons of losses incurred by the corporation. Stating that the release of 1,133 permits for public transport service amounted to a multi-crore scam, he said all decisions taken by the previous government during last six months of its tenure were being reviewed and permit issued have been cancelled.Corruption perpetrated in the department will be probed. It will also be investigated why the fleet of buses was not increased, pension was not provided and no new routes were introduced in five years, Khachariyawas said.The minister told the House that the department was finding ways to bail out RSRTC from losses and provide pensions to retired employees.He said 3,964 employees retired from RSRTC between April 2015 and December 2018 and retirement dues worth Rs 238 crores to 3,000 employees were pending. PTI AG RAXRAX