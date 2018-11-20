Rajasthan tribals want their demands to be included in election manifesto

/R Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) Social activists of Rajasthan's three tribal-dominated districts Tuesday urged mainstream political parties to include their demands in their election manifestoes. Following a discussion with nearly 10,000 people of 563 villages in Banswara, Dungarpur and Pratapgarh districts, activists have urged the parties to incorporate their demands related to farming, malnutrition, education and health in their election manifesto, Parmesh Patidar, the convener of the Tribal Development Forum, said at a press conference here. For holistic development of the tribals, the inclusion of these demands in the manifesto are important, Patidar added. Among the key demands include, sustainable and inclusive development of tribal areas, improvement in the healthcare services, rights for tribal children and prioritisation of agriculture above all other occupations. PTI AG MAZHMB