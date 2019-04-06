Rajasthan: Union minister among 18 who filed nominations on Saturday

Jaipur, Apr 6 (PTI) Eighteen candidates filed their nominations on Saturday for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan. Among the prominent leaders who submitted their papers include Union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Jodhpur, Congress' Raghuveer Singh Meena from Udaipur and Devkinandan Gurjar from Rajsamand seats. As per the Chief Electoral Office, 18 candidates nominations on Saturday. A total of 33 candidates have filed nominations for 13 parliamentary constituencies. Last date for filing nomination is Tuesday and withdrawals can be done till Friday. Rajasthan will go to polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6. PTI AGHMB