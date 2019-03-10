Rajasthan will go to polls on April 29, May 6

Jaipur, Mar 10 (PTI) Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan where 13 constituencies will go to polls on April 29 and remaining 12 seats on May 6. There are as many as 25 Lok sabha constituencies in the state.As per the schedule, Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran will go to poll on April 29.While elections in Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur will take place in second phase on May 6.Chief electoral officer Anand Kumar said that model code of conduct (MCC) has come into force with the announcement of the election programme. He said there will be ban on transfer and posting and other MCC provisions will be in force. There are 4.86 crore voters in the state. Earlier, the Election Commission of India announced in Delhi on Sunday that Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and continue for over a month till May 19 across seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23. The polling will be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country in which nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote, the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said at a packed press conference. PTI SDA RCJ