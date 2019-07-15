Rajasthan: Woman jumps into water tank along with her three children

Bikaner, Jul 15 (PTI) A woman along with her three minor children jumped into a water tank in the district on Monday, committing suicide, police said.The incident occurred in Uchaeda village where Radha Devi (29) along with her daughters Maya (7), Yachika (4) and son Sumit (one and a half years old) jumped into the water tank near their house, police said. Her husband was out of the town at the time of the incident, they said. The bodies were sent to a local hospital for post-mortem, the police said, adding that the reason for the suicide is not clear. PTI SDA CK