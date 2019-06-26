scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Rajasthan woman kills five daughters, commits suicide

Barmer, Jun 26 (PTI) A woman allegedly killed her five minor daughters before committing suicide in Chohatan area here Wednesday, police said.According to police, Vanu Devi (42) pushed Santosh (13), Mamta (11), Naina (9), Hamsa (7) and Hemlata (3) into a water tank before jumping in it.Senior police officers have reached the spot and efforts are being made to fish out the bodies, the police said, adding that the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. PTI CORR SDA RHL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos