Rajasthan woman kills five daughters, commits suicide

Barmer, Jun 26 (PTI) A woman allegedly killed her five minor daughters before committing suicide in Chohatan area here Wednesday, police said.According to police, Vanu Devi (42) pushed Santosh (13), Mamta (11), Naina (9), Hamsa (7) and Hemlata (3) into a water tank before jumping in it.Senior police officers have reached the spot and efforts are being made to fish out the bodies, the police said, adding that the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. PTI CORR SDA RHL