Rajasthani folk singer announces live musical series 'Rajasthan Bai-scope'

Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) Rajasthani folk singer Manesha A Agarwal Saturday announced her live musical series 'Rajasthan Bai-scope' which she will perform in collaboration with local folk singers of the state. The first show will be held on March 12 at the Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) campus in Jaipur, she said. "The series is dedicated to female folk artists of the state. This will provide a platform to traditional women folk singers with whom I will be performing," Agarwal told reporters here. She informed that 10 such live concerts have been lined up and a web series based on the shows will also be prepared. "Bai-scope is a musical tribute to the phenomenal daughters of the desert and is celebration of the remarkable 'Sheroes' of Rajasthan," she added.