Rajasthani language introduced in state's open school system too: Minister

Jaipur, Jul 24 (PTI) Students enrolled with Rajasthan's open schools will be able to give examination in Rajasthani language as well as it has been included as a subject, state's School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said on Wednesday.The Rajasthani language till now was not a subject in the state's open schools, but the government has included it as a subject now, Dotasara told a workshop here."Students can now give the examination in Rajasthani language as well," he added.The minister said the state government will also prepare a draft report to provide maximum benefits to students enrolled in the state's open schools. Vouching for the government's "efforts" to provide education and ensure a bright future to every child in the state, the minister said the government will also strengthen the state's open school centres.He said the government is also committed to ensure that there is no politicisation of the education in the state.PTI AG RAXRAX