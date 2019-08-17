Rajasthan's Alwar divided into two police districts

Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Rajasthan's Alwar district has been divided into two police districts of Alwar and Bhiwadi, according to a notification. The state government issued the notification on Friday and appointed IPS officer Amandeep Singh Kapoor as the first Superintendent of Police of the newly created police district of Bhiwadi, which will have 14 police stations under its jurisdiction. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced the decision to divide Alwar into two police districts in May this year in view of rising cases of crime there. PTI SDA SMNSMN