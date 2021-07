Rajasthan's Suman Rao crowned Miss India World 2019

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Suman Rao, a CA student from Rajasthan, emerged the winner of Miss India World 2019.The ceremony was held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium on Saturday here.Chhattisgarh's Shivani Jadhav, an engineer by qualification, was crowned Miss Grand India 2019, while management student Shreya Shanker from Bihar won Miss India United Continents 2019 title. Telangana's Sanjana Vij was adjudged as Miss India Runner Up 2019.The winners were judged by a panel comprising renowned designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock, Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponca de leon, actors Huma Qureshi, Chitrangda Singh, Aayush Sharma, choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza, sprinter Dutee Chand and football captain Sunil Chhetri. The evening witnessed enthralling performances by Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi and Mouni Roy.The show was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and actor-anchor Maniesh Paul along with Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. PTI SHD RDS SHDSHD