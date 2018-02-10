Raje likely to present populist budget

Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) The Rajasthan government may use the state Budget to reach out to the farmers community by rolling out schemes aimed at increasing farm income, according to an industry body.

The Budget will be presented by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in the Assembly on Monday.

It will be the last budget of CM Raje led BJP government in the state, where assembly elections are due by this year- end.

Given the last budget, experts say the budget is likely to be populist and will be attempt to please people, including agitating farmers and other sections of the society.

Director of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Nitin Gupta said like the Centre, the state can also use the Budget to reach out to the farmers community by rolling out schemes intended at increasing farm income, raising productivity, and reducing financial stress.

He said that the chief minister at a pre-budget meeting with farmer representatives had assured that welfare of farmers will remain a priority in the budget apart from other sectors driving the state economy.

"Our government has always held welfare of farmers on priority, villages and those deprived. This year too the budget will have full focus on farmer and tribal welfare," CM Raje had said.

She had said that governments upcoming budget will be development-oriented keeping in view the expectations of the people.

It will be balanced and progressive, and would fulfil aspirations of all sections of the society.

Suggestions given by the youth, women entrepreneurs, professionals and students, among others, will be considered in the budget, she had said. PTI AG BAL