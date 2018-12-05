Raje neglected Jodhpur in last five yrs: Gehlot

Jodhpur, Dec 5 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot accused the ruling Vasundhara Raje government of treating the blue city "step-motherly", on the last day of electioneering in the poll-bound state. Striking a retaliatory note two days ahead of the state assembly polls, Gehlot appealed to people to uproot the BJP government as it "neglected the city". In his public address at the historic landmark of the city, Ghantaghar, Gehlot said "Jodhpur has been subjected to a step-motherly treatment all these five years and this is the time that the people brace for retaliation of this treatment and bring the Congress to power." He held public meetings at his constituency-Sardarpura. He also halted at the houses of some party loyalists and struck a dialogue with the people assembled there. Beginning his public address from Chokha, on outskirts of the city, Gehlot said that damage has already been done and even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi or BJP chief Amit Shah comes for a damage control, people have already decided the party for which they are going to vote this time. Electioneering in the state ended at 5 pm Wednesday. Polling will take place from 8 am to 5 pm on December 7 in 199 constituencies.PTI CORR DPB