Raje on Rajasthan's development: We did in 5 years what Congress could not in 50

Nainwa (Rajasthan), Nov 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje alleged on Friday the Congress retained power for decades by creating tension among different castes and communities, and claimed what the party could not do in terms of development in 50 years her dispensation did in the past five. Addressing an election rally in Nainwa town of Rajasthan's Bundi district, Raje launched a scathing attack on the Congress and said though the Congress coined the slogan of 'garibi hatao' (remove poverty), it never actually worked for it. "We have done so much development works in the state in the past five years that successive Congress governments failed to do in 50 years of their rule," she alleged. "They retained power for 50 years by creating tension among castes and communities and by spreading hatred," she claimed. Seeking votes for BJP nominee Omendra Singh Hada in the Hindoli assembly constituency, the chief minister said, "My government has made best efforts to place Rajasthan on the top in terms of development and progress." Refuting the Congress charge that her government increased the state's debt, she said, "The Congress (government) availed loans and spent it on their own luxuries but we borrowed money and spent it for the development of the people." "Our government waived about 30 lakhs farmers' loans up to Rs 50,000," Raje said. The state government has ensured the safety and security of women and girls, she said. The chief minister also counted the accomplishments of her government in the fields of education, information technology and employment generation. Taking a swipe at the Congress, she said the opposition party has six aspirants for the chief minister's post. Their are like contestants of television show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', but their dream of becoming chief minister would never be fulfilled as the BJP is once again set to form the government in Rajasthan, she added. Dismissing reports of infighting within the BJP, Raje asserted, "The BJP is united and is with one face." Election to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be held on December 7. PTI CORR SMN