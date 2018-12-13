Raje 'second home' to be her residence as outgoing CM

Jaipur, Dec 13 (PTI) Rajasthan's general administration department (GAD) on Thursday allotted outgoing chief minister Vasundhara Raje a bungalow where she had controversially stayed during her term. She had mostly stayed at 13, Civil Lines instead of the official chief minister's residence at 8, Civil Lines, which was not allotted to anyone else. The GAD said bungalow number 13 has now been allotted free of cost to Raje as per a 2013 order of the cabinet secretariat. But, the allotment will be subject to the decision of the Rajasthan High Court on a writ petition pending before its Jaipur bench, it added. Former BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari had protested over the chief minister holding on to a "second" bungalow, and had demanded that she should shift to the official CM's residence. Tiwari had also argued that the Rajasthan Ministers' Salaries (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017, entitling former chief ministers to a government bungalow for the rest of their lives, was unconstitutional. Raje submitted her resignation after the BJP was voted out in the December 7 assembly elections. A new Congress government is yet to be sworn in with the party yet to pick a chief minister. PTI AG SDAHMB