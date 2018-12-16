Raje was 'careless' in fulfilling people's expectations in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Jaipur, Dec 16 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who will be taking oath as chief minister of Rajasthan Monday, said outgoing chief minister Vasundhara Raje was "careless" in fulfilling people's expectations despite a huge mandate in the last elections. Holding Raje responsible for the financial condition of the state, Gehlot said she could have done more work if she wanted."What is the financial condition of the state is known by all. The BJP got a huge mandate in the last elections and people had expectations from Raje, but she was careless and passed five years in carelessness," Gehlot told reporters Sunday at Albert hall where he reviewed the preparations for the oath-taking ceremony to be held Monday."We were not responsible for her differences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, she should have resolved the issues with them," he said. On December 11, the Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 99 out of 199 seats in Rajasthan. PTI SDA KJ