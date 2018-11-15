Rajeev Menon Joins Talview as its Chief Product Officer

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, November 15, 2018/PRNewswire/ --San Francisco based AI-enabled Unified Assessment and Interviewing platform, Talview, has hired Rajeev Menon as its new Chief Product Officer. Rajeev started his career as an accomplished sales professional and moved on to be a thought leader in assessments. He is a product innovation specialist who has been responsible for the creation of several behavior/personality assessments and tech enabled delivery platforms. He envisages that the Human Capital Measurement is set to undergo significant changes both in design and delivery and continues to draw best practices for assessments as the Chief Product Officer at Talview."Our pioneering products have been our greatest asset all these years and fueled our strong growth even in face of much bigger competition. As Talview is embarking on its next phase of accelerated growth, having someone like Rajeev Menon to lead our product strategy will ensure that Talview maintains and gains on its lead in innovation as we continue to disrupt the global recruitment technology stack. Rajeev experience in global markets and being an early team member of one of the first HR tech companies out of APAC is an added advantage," stated Sanjoe Tom Jose, CEO of Talview."Talent Management worldwide is undergoing never-before-seen changes as it faces the high uncertainties of the VUCA world, coupled with complex job roles and an entirely new GenZ culture bringing in the Gig Economy. Enterprise-grade intelligent hiring platforms that utilize the best of cutting-edge tech to help companies hire resources rapidly and accurately from anywhere in the world are the need of the hour. Having worked with Talview in a limited capacity over the past couple of years, I am convinced that it is wired correctly to provide the right solutions to meet this industry requirement. I am happy to come on board at Talview and help it realize its potential," said Rajeev Menon, Chief Product Officer, Talview.About Talview: Talview is a unified talent assessment and interviewing platform that helps large enterprises brings down the time to hire by up to 70% and significantly improve the quality of hire. This is enabled by our AI-enabled video interviewing, cognitive remote proctoring and advanced assessment solutions that leverage the best in class NLP, Machine Learning, Computer Vision and Video Analytics capabilities.Talview is transforming the global talent measurement industry by automating and modernizing the talent assessment process for some of the largest organizations in the world. Founded in 2013, Talview now processes over a million candidates each year for clients in more than 100 countries across the world.Talview is designed to cater to the mobile-first internet user of the 21st century who is accustomed to virtual methods of communication by providing an exceptional experience. Talview integrates seamlessly into most ATSs and LMSs to help reviewers and administrators automate repetitive tasks so they can focus on selecting the right candidates.Talview is funded by leading Silicon Valley-based VC funds. Currently operating out of the United States, Singapore, and India, with its headquarters in Palo Alto.For more details, please visit http://www.talview.comSource: Talview PWRPWR