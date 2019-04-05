Rajendra Joshi gets Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award

(Eds: fixing typo) Jaipur, Apr 5 (PTI) RUJ Group's founder and chairman Rajendra Kumar Joshi has been awarded with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award in Switzerland. The Embassy of India on behalf of the President of India Ram Nath Kovind handed over a commendation letter and a medal to Joshi at his residence in Switzerland. The award was presented to him for his achievements in the field of science, education and medicine, a release said here. Joshi, who is a scientist of Indian origin and based in Switzerland, has set up Bhartiya Skill Development University in Jaipur to bring Swiss system of skill development to the country. PTI SDA INDINDIND