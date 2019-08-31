Rajendra Kumar Tiwari is acting UP Chief Secretary

Lucknow, Aug 31 (PTI) Agriculture Production Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Higher Education Department Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Saturday took over as the acting Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh. A 1985-batch IAS officer, 56-year-old Tiwari took the charge following the retirement of incumbent Anoop Chandra Pandey on August 31, 2019. In a statement issued here, the government said, "Following the retirement of Chief Secretary Anoop Chandra Pandey on August 31, and till a regular appointment is made on the post, the Uttar Pradesh government has authorised you (Rajendra Kumar Tiwari) to discharge the duties and carry out works of the state government." PTI NAV AQS