Rajesh Exports bags Rs 933 cr order

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Rajesh Exports, the world's largest gold refiner, Wednesday said it has procured an order worth Rs 933 crore from the UAE. The order will be executed by March 2019, the company said in a regulatory filing. "We have bagged a large order this month amid strong global competition which speaks volumes about the quality of our products, prompt execution and attractive pricing," the company's Chairman Rajesh Mehta said. Rajesh Exports has launched new products at different prices, has been witnessing consistent order flow from across the globe, he added. The Bengaluru-headquartered company has its refineries located in Uttarakhand and at Balerna in Switzerland. It has a capacity to refine 2,400 tonne of gold per annum. The company processes 35 per cent of gold produced in World.