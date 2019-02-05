Rajesh Ranjan urges govt not to celebrate Independence Day, Republic Day every year

New Delhi,Feb 5 (PTI) Expelled RJD MP Rajesh Ranjan Tuesday urged the government not to celebrate Independence Day and Republic Day every year as it involves the money of the poor. He made the suggestion while participating in the debate on motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha. He also demanded Bharat Ratna for social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy, freedom fighters Veer Kunwar Singh, Bhagat Singh, Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi and Lakshmibai. PTI BKS NAB TVS INDIND