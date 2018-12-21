Rajini forum files for TV channel trademark

Chennai, Dec 21 (PTI) Ahead of the launch of superstar Rajinikanth's political party, efforts are underway for starting a television channel by a forum floated by him, with the actor authorising the use of his name and photograph in its logo.Rajinikanth has informed in a letter to the Registrar ofTrademarks that an application made by the forum chief fortrademarks be processed and he had no objection to the use of his name and photo in the logo of the proposed channel.The matter came to light after the letter went viral on social media and sources close to the Tamil actor Friday confirmed its veracity.Administrator of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, seen as aprecursor to his party, V M Sudhakar applied for thetrademarks 'SUPERSTAR TV, RAJINI TV, THALAIVAR TV,' allreferences to the actor.The move is seen as keeping in line with the tradition of political parties in Tamil Nadu having their own TV channels to effectively propagate their policies and programmes.While the ruling AIADMK had recently launched 'News J' to propagate its views, a bouquet of channels under the 'Kalaignar TV' and the Marans-owned 'Sun TV' are said to be backing the opposition DMK.'Jaya TV', managed by the relatives of jailed aide of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, V K Sasikala was originally a mouthpiece of the AIADMK, but now backs sidelined party leader T T V Dhinakaran since his fallout with current ChiefMinister K Palaniswami last year.In his letter to the Trademarks Registrar, Rajinikanthsaid he had "no objection to use my name, photo on the logoand label", adding the applications may be processed to the"next level". The 68-year old actor had announced taking the politicalplunge in December 2017 while interacting with his fans here.He had then said his to-be-launched political party will contest in all the 234 assembly segments in Tamil Nadu inthe next elections, due in 2021. Speculations of Rajini's political entry had started wayback in 1996 when he made some 'frank' criticism of the thenJayalalithaa government. He extended open support to the then DMK-Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) combine, which swept the 1996 assembly polls.TMC was floated by veteran Congressman, late G K Mooapanar, after he quit the national party. PTI SA VS SRY