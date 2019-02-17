Rajinikanth not to contest Lok Sabha polls

Chennai, Feb 17 (PTI) Ending months of speculation, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who floated his outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram as a precursor to launching a political party, Sunday made it clear he would neither contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls nor support any party. He appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to vote for a party who they believe would be able to bring a permanent solution to the water crisis in the state."I am not supporting anyone and no one should use my picture or outfit's flag for political campaign purposes," he said"Rajini Makkal Mandram has no support to any party in the upcoming Parliamentary elections. No one should use my photograph or the flags of the Rajini Makkal Mandram for campaigning," the actor said in a statement.Rajinikanth, who turned 69 in December 2018, had announced his political entry on December 31, 2017 while interacting with his fans here.He had then said his to-be-launched political party will contest in all the 234 assembly segments in Tamil Nadu during the next polls, due in 2021. PTI VIJ SS DVDV