Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Nalini files fresh plea in HC for premature release

Chennai, Apr 25 (PTI) Nalini, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Thursday filed a fresh petition in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to implement a decision of the Tamil Nadu government to release her and six others prematurely.When the petition came up before a division bench of justices R Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy, the hearing was adjourned to Tuesday.Referring to a scheme brought by the state government for premature release of life convicts, who have completed 20 years of imprisonment, on humanitarian grounds, she submitted that a government order was issued on November 10, 1994, under which several life convicts have benefitted.Claiming that she was eligible to be considered for premature release, Nalini said the Tamil Nadu government had on September 9 last year advised the governor to release her and six others, who were convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.Since the advice of the state government is binding on the governor, she ought to have been released long ago, she contended.Alleging that failure of the government in not considering her representation was violative of articles 14 (equality before law) and 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution, the petitioner sought a direction from the court for implementing the decision taken by the council of ministers to release all the seven accused in the case.Nalini had recently filed a petition in the court seeking to appear as party in person to argue her plea for six months ordinary leave in view of her daughter's marriage.The petitioner's daughter Harithra alias Megra is presently residing with her grandparents in London.Nalini was convicted in the case and sentenced to death.Subsequently, it was commuted to life term. Besides her, six others are serving life imprisonment in the case related to the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991.