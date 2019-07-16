Rajnath condoles death of Army personnel

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Monday condoled the deaths of Army personnel in a building collapse in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. "Deeply saddened by the loss of our brave soldiers in Solan. My heartfelt condolences to the families of these soldiers.We stand firmly in support of the affected families and reiterate our solidarity towards their well being. The nation stands with you in this hour of grief," Singh tweeted. Fourteen people died and 28 others were injured after a multi-storey building collapsed in Solan district, officials said Monday.The bodies of 13 Army personnel of 4 Assam Regiment from nearby Dagshai Cantonment and a civilian were extricated from the debris, they said.Twenty-eight people, including 17 Army personnel and 11 civilians, were injured after the four-storey building, which housed a restaurant, collapsed on the Nahan-Kumarhatti Road on Sunday evening following heavy rains. PTI PR RCJ