Rajnath inaugurates Badarpur police station building, residential complex

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday inaugurated a new building for the Badarpur police station and a residential complex on its premises through video-conference. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the old building of the police station was functional since 1978. "The Delhi Police had tied up with NBCC (India) Ltd for construction of the new building. The construction work started in April 2017 and was completed by February 2019," he said. The new six story-building is eco-friendly and earthquake-resistant. It is also equipped with smoke alarm system, fire hydrant system, sewerage treatment plant and two large basements for parking, the DCP said.