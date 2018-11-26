Rajnath pays tribute to 26/11 Mumbai terror victims

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday paid tribute to victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, saying everyone feels the pain of the families who lost their loved ones.On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the country's worst terror attack, the home minister also commended the courage and sacrifice of the security personnel in fighting the terrorists."Today, as the nation observes the 10th anniversary of the terror attack in Mumbai in 2008, we feel the pain of the families who lost their loved ones in that dastardly attack. I salute the courage & sacrifice of our security forces & Police who fought bravely against terrorists," Singh tweeted.On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived by sea route and opened fire indiscriminately, killing 166, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores. PTI ACB ACB DVDV