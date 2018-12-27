Rajnath pays tribute to veteran parliamentarian Shankar Dayal Singh

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Home Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday paid tribute to veteran parliamentarian Shankar Dayal Singh, who was known for promoting Hindi language.Addressing a memorial meeting, the home minister said Shankar Dayal Singh was a people's politician, social worker and above all an eminent Hindi writer.The union minister said the contribution of Shankar Dayal Singh, who was a two-time MP from Bihar, will always be remembered for promotion of Hindi.Hindi language is getting popularity day-by-day not only in India but also at the international level and Shankar Dayal Singh was one of the greatest promoters of Hindi and championed its cause, the home minister said.The home minister said he was "very impressed" with Shankar Dayal Singh's charismatic personality and besides being a kind hearted person, he had always advocated social values, not only in politics but also in personal life too. PTI ACB KJKJ