Rajnath proposes revamp of Civil Defence

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday called for revamping of the Civil Defence organisation to make it more effective. Addressing the raising day function of the Civil Defence and Home Guards here, Singh said with changing times there was a need to examine how to make optimum use of the organisation. "The recommendations made by the Group of Ministers after the Kargil War and other Committees could be looked into for the proposed revamping to improve the Civil Defence organisation," he said.There is no doubt about the utility of the organisation as it has served the nation on numerous occasions in times of natural and manmade disasters, he noted."With changing times, there is a need to provide the leadership role at warden level by giving opportunities to young blood in the organisation," he said, adding that the Civil Defence should perform a proactive role in addition to the reactive role.Measures like appointment of committed wardens, establishment of dedicated training institutions and making them financially sound can be examined, he said.The home minister asked officials of home ministry, state police, the national disaster response force and civil defence and home guards to examine the role and responsibilities of volunteers of civil defence and home guards for their optimum utilisation. Singh said civil defence can play a more active role at local level in community capacity building, disaster management and raising public awareness. PTI ACB RHL