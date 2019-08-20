Rajnath Singh holds telephonic conversation with US Def Secretary

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Mark T Esper on Tuesday during which he raised the issue of cross-border terrorism directed against India, officials said. Singh also conveyed to Esper that issues relating to abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution are internal matters of India. "The US secretary of defence appreciated India's position that the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir are internal matter of India. He hoped that any issue between India and Pakistan will be resolved bilaterally," one of the officials said. PTI MPB MPB SMNSMN