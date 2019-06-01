Rajnath Singh takes charge as defence minister

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Rajanth Singh on Saturday took charge as the defence minister and immediately held a meeting with the top military brass. Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and top officials of the ministry accorded a warm welcome to Singh. After taking charge, the former home minister held a meeting with Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and newly appointed Navy chief Karambir Singh. The defence secretary and several other senior officials of the ministry were also present at the meeting. PTI MPB AAR