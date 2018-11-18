Rajnath speaks to Amarinder; vows to punish perpetrators of Amritsar blast

/RNew Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and took stock of the situation arising out of a grenade attack at a religious gathering /Rin Amritsar which claimed three lives.Singh also vowed to take strongest possible action against the perpetrators of the crime."Spoke to the Chief Minister of Punjab, @capt_amarinder ji who has apprised me of the situation in the wake of grenade attack in Amritsar. Strongest possible action will be taken against the perpetrators of this crime (sic)," he tweeted.The home minister said he was deeply anguished by the death of the innocent people in the grenade attack in Amritsar."It is a reprehensible act of violence. My condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this attack and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured," Singh said.Three people were killed and at least 10 others injured in the grenade attack by bike-borne assailants at a prayer hall brimming with around 200 devotees at Raja Sansi village near Amritsar.PTI ACB KJKJ