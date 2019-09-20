Rajnath to commission newly built submarine INS Khanderi on Sep 28

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will commission the newly built Scorpene class submarine INS Khanderi on September 28, the Navy said on Friday.The submarine was handed over to the Navy by Mazgaon Dockyard Ltd, a defence PSU, on Thursday."The new #INSKhanderi, 2nd of the Project 75 submarine built at #MDL. To be commissioned on 28 Sep 19, at Mumbai, by the Honourable Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh," the Navy tweeted. PTI PR KJ