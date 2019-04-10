Rajnath to file nomination from Lucknow on April 16

Lucknow, Apr 10 (PTI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to file his nomination papers from here on April 16. President of BJP's Lucknow mahanagar unit Mukesh Sharma Wednesday said, "Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the MP from Lucknow, will address party workers at UP BJP office on April 16, and then proceed to the collectorate along with ministers and MLAs to file nomination papers from Lucknow parliamentary constituency." PTI NAV PTI INDIND