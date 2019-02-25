Rajnath to inaugurate projects related to construction of houses for CRPF, BSF personnel Tuesday

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Home Minister Rajnath Singh will on Tuesday inaugurate 29 projects related to construction of residential and non-residential buildings of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) like the CRPF and the BSF worth Rs 1,714.97 crore, the Home Ministry said Monday. These buildings have been constructed at various locations across the country, an official release said. The projects involve 53 non-residential buildings and 4,723 residential quarters, it added. The home minister will inaugurate 29 infrastructure projects, both residential and non-residential buildings, of the Central Armed Police Forces -- CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, NDRF and SSB, the release said.The Delhi Police and central police organisations -- Land Ports Authority of India and Central Forensic Science Laboratories -- will also be benefitted from the projects, it said. PTI ACB ACB AQSAQS