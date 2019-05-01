Rajnath welcomes UNSC designation of Masood Azhar as global terrorist

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Home Minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday welcomed the UNSC decision to designate Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad's founder Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, saying it was a diplomatic victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In a series of tweets, Singh said with the designation of Azhar as global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council, India has received a big success against the global war on terror."This action of UNSC will help in delivering punishment to Masood Azhar, who was involved in several big terror attacks in the country, including Pulwama."Credit for this diplomatic victory goes to the Prime Minister and his strong action against the terrorism," he said.The home minister said India has been trying for this action against Azhar for the last one decade and today it got the success. The UN committee listed Azhar on May 1, 2019 as being associated with al-Qaeda for "participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of", "supplying, selling or transferring arms and related material to", "recruiting for", "otherwise supporting acts or activities of", and "other acts or activities indicating association with" the JeM.A UNSC designation will subject Azhar to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo. An assets freeze under the sanctions committee requires that all states freeze without delay the funds and other financial assets or economic resources of designated individuals and entities. PTI ACB ABHABH