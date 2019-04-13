Rajouri Day celebrated with patriotic fervour in J-K�

Jammu, Apr 13 (PTI) General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Saturday joined military and civil dignitaries to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for liberation of Rajouri in 1948. 'Rajouri Day' is being celebrated on April 13 every year to commemorate the bravery and valour of the soldiers who laid down their lives for the liberation of Rajouri district from rebels and Pakistan Army personnel who had infiltrated from across the border.Lt Gen Paramjit Singh and Advisor to Governor Kewal Kumar Sharma paid tributes to the heroes of Rajouri and were joined by other esteemed civil and military dignitaries who were present to grace the occasion, an official said. PTI TAS SNESNE