Rajput community members protest over bride's abduction in Rajasthan

Sikar, Apr 20 (PTI) Members of the Rajput community continued their protest for the third day on Saturday for their demand to arrest people involved in abduction of a bride, police said. The protesters gathered outside the Sikar district collectorate demanding strict action against the culprits, they said. "A group has been protesting and demanding the arrest of the suspects. The search for the bride and the prime suspect is on. As a preventive measure, internet services have been suspended in the area till 6 pm today," Additional SP Devendra Kumar Sharma said. Five people have been detained in connection with the incident whereas prime accused Ankit Sevda is still on the run, he said. On Wednesday, bride Hansa Kanwar was abducted by a group of armed men at gun point here when she and her husband were on the way to their home. Hansa and her elder sister Sonu got married Tuesday to two brothers from Nagwa village. After the wedding, when they were returning in a car from Nagwa village, the accused attacked the vehicle and abducted Hansa.The incident had occurred near Rambashpura area which comes under the jurisdiction of Dhod police station.