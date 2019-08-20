Rajshri Entertainment Forays Into the Fiction Genre With Marathi Web-series 'U Turn'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-fiction digital content producer, Rajshri Entertainment has been successfully producing content across various categories like food, kids, lifestyle, spirituality, etc. With over 20+ million subscribers across their official YouTube network, Rajshri Entertainment has one of the largest user base on digital platforms and continues to grow by churning-out innovative content across genres. They are also working with other digital steaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, Hungama, etc. for their premium Bollywood movies.With the launch of a Marathi web-series 'U Turn' on 'Rajshri Marathi' YouTube channel, Rajshri Entertainment has stepped into the world of creating fictional content on digital platforms. 'U Turn' is a 5-part modern day love story with an intriguing story-line that has fetched a new flavor to the subscribers of the channel. It stars popular Marathi TV actors Sayali Sanjeev and Om Prakash Shinde.Coming from the house of Rajshri Production, which produced blockbusters like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, etc., moving toward fiction was a natural progression for Rajshri Entertainment. The web-production house aspires to generate more compelling stories and make fictional content available not only on YouTube, but on other streaming platforms as well.Elaborating on the company's furture plans, Ms. Neha Barjatya, Managing Director, Rajshri Entertainment, said, "'U Turn' is a stepping-stone for us and we are immensely grateful to our subscribers for receiving our efforts so well. Our commitment is to produce full-fledged fictional series across genres and languages to appeal to a larger base of digital viewers. As we produce non-fictional content in various languages and across various digital channels, we shall also continue to follow the same path for the fictional content." About Rajshri Entertainment:Rajshri Entertainment is India's leading digital entertainment studio. It is the new media arm of the 72-year-old Rajshri group, one of India's oldest, largest and most successful film and TV studios. Rajshri Entertainment produces content across various genres and languages including food, kids, yoga and lifestyle shows as well as a large catalogue of popular Bollywood movies. This content is then widely distributed across the world's leading digital and traditional platforms.For more information, visit www.rajshri.com . PWRPWR