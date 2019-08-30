Rajshri Entertainment Partners With Likee app for Short Form Video Content

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rajshri Entertainment, India's leading digital content studio has tied up with Likee app for its short form content. Rajshri Entertainment has been successfully producing content across various languages and categories including entertainment, food, kids, lifestyle, spirituality etc. Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology is a simple to use short video creating & sharing app launched in 2017 in India. The app is widely used by Indians is available in different Indian languages (Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi). The app provides the most extensive and innovative tools to users to create dynamic and engaging videos. The features' list ranges from lip-syncing Music Magic filters, AR effects with 4D magic to a vast library of dynamic stickers. Likee has also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flagin India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign.Mr. Aaron Wei, Vice President, BIGO Technology says,"Likee is extremely happy to partner with Rajshri Entertainment, a renowned name in India for offering a wide variety of engaging content that is loved by Indians across the cities. This partnership is in alignment with Likee's intention of delivering more valuable information to users apart from entertainment." He further added that, "We are also happy that apart from adding unique flavour to our platform, Rajshri will connect with new set of audience and further expand its already huge base of followers in India. We aim to unite more media to deliver meaningful content to Indian market."Mr. Inderpal Singh, Vice President, Rajshri Entertainment says, "We are truly excited to partner with Likee for our short form content. We are constantly working on creating interesting and compelling content across various languages and genres that appeals to audiences across age groups. Our association with Likee will help us discover newer audiences for our content."About Likee: Likee (formerly LIKE Video) is a global short video creation platform with diverse contents where youngsters can create amazing and inspiring videos. Created by BIGO Technology Pte. Ltd, a developer of video editing, video broadcast and VoIP-related products used around the world.Founded in Singapore in the year 2014, BIGO is one of the fastest-growing Internet companies worldwide. Focusing on technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, BIGO is one of the major companies globally in the field of development and publishing of apps. BIGO owns Bigo Live - a leading global live streaming app, Likee - a global short video creation platform, imo - a global video communication app, and other social apps. In the first quarter of 2019, BIGO clocked over 400 million total average monthly active users on its various social apps.About Rajshri Entertainment:Rajshri Entertainment is India's leading digital entertainment studio. It is the new media arm of the 72-year-old Rajshri group, one of India's oldest, largest and most successful film and TV studios. Rajshri Entertainment produces content across various genres and languages including food, kids, yoga and lifestyle shows as well as a large catalogue of popular Bollywood movies. This content is then widely distributed across the world's leading digital and traditional platforms.For more information, visit- http://www.rajshri.com/Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967889/Rajshri_Entertainment_Logo.jpg PWRPWR