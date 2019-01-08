Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid SP protests

/R New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday without transacting any business as the Samajwadi Party members protested amid reports that the CBI might quiz former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in an illegal-mining case . No sooner had official listed papers presented to the House, SP members were up on their feet against the "political vendetta" in the CBI initiating a probe into alleged irregularities in mining during 2012 and 2016 when Yadav held the mining portfolio in the Uttar Pradesh government. They found support in other Opposition parties such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm, in less than a minute of SP members raising the issue. But before adjourning the proceedings, he said certain members had given notices under Rule 267 for suspension of business to take up discussions on issues, but he has not allowed any of the notices. The same can be taken up under different rules, Naidu said. PTI ANZHMB