Rajya Sabha adjourns amid uproar by Opposition on intercept order

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Rajya Sabha was adjourned Friday amid uproar by the opposition over the government's move to allow 10 agencies to intercept information from any computer system and demand for a discussion on imposition of President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir. Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the interception order issue and alleged"an undeclared emergency has taken its final shape", leading to sparring between the opposition and treasury benches. Union Minister Arun Jaitley hit back saying Congress was crying foul over rules created by it in 2009 when it was in government and playing with national security.As the House met this morning, two Tamil parties - the AIADMK and DMK - continued their protest over the Cauvery River issue, while the Opposition Congress and treasury benches traded charges over the Rafale jet deal following which proceedings were adjourned till 2.30 PM. When the House reconvened, Azad raised the issue of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir under Article 356 of the Constitution. "Both Houses of Parliament are running but there is no discussion on this issue," he said. The Congress leader demanded a discussion on the President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir. Responding to him, Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goyal said the government was willing to discuss any issue in Parliament. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said the Government has given statutory resolution regarding President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir which has been admitted by the Chairman and there will be discussion on the issue. Azad then raised the issue of computer information interception. "Another most important thing which I would like to mention that the undeclared emergency has taken its final shape. All central agencies, all federal agencies, have been let loose," he said. Jaitley retorted that the opposition was "making a mountain where even a molehill doesn't exist" and it would have been better if it had obtained all information before raising this issue. Congress leader Anand Sharma said the issue is serious as it is related to fundamental rights and "India will become a police state" with such "sweeping powers" to agencies to intercept information. Responding to the charge, Jaitley told the House that the rules under which agencies will be authorised to intercept information were framed in 2009 when the Congress-led UPA was in power. "So what you are doing Mr Anand Sharma is making a mountain where even a molehill does not exist. You must know this and as a leader of opposition your word is sacrosanct, so don't use it for a purpose where a power which you created, which is to be used in national security cases, now you are crying foul about that power," Jaitley said in the Upper House. However, Azad said that there is no mention of national security in the order. "The BJP seems to think it has ownership rights over national security and it means nothing to us," he said. To this, Jaitley said, "These are elementary things. It is an authorisation order. The provisions of national security are written in Article 69.... You are playing with the security of the country. That is what you have done just now". Since the Act has been in place these orders of authorisation are repeated from time to time, he said, adding that they can be used for interception in cases related to national security, disruption of public order, etc. "When senior members from opposition raise an issue every word spoken by them has precious value and therefore they must know facts," Jaitley told the House. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned if the Congress does not want action against terrorists and those who play with national security. Congress Leader Anand Sharma said the issue raised by Azad is serious as it is related to fundamental rights. "Right to privacy of every citizen on which the Supreme Court has also given its decision is a fundamental right. Nine agencies and the Delhi Police have been given a sweeping power to intercept through an executive order. India will become a police state, this is not acceptable," he said. Unhappy with the government's response, the opposition members were on their feet raising slogans. Deputy Chairman Harivansh made repeated appeals to members to bring the House to order. Amid the din, Ravi Prakash Verma of the Samajwadi Party spoke on a resolution moved by Tiruchi Siva of DMK on the plight of widows in the country. "According to facts coming to light, 60 per cent widows come from unorganised sector. This is very worrying," Verma said, alleging that the government has not done enough to improve their situation. As slogan shouting by opposition continued, the Deputy Speaker said such conduct was not in line with the expectations from members. Verma urged the government to form a Commission to analyse the situation of widows and abandoned/destitute women to improve their social and economic security. Responding to the issue, Minister of State in the Women and Child Development Ministry Veerendra Kumar said the government is providing facilities like mental counselling, food and healthcare for welfare of widows. He said measures are being taken by the Women and Child Development Ministry towards rehabilitation of women. The Deputy Chairman made repeated appeals to members to allow discussion on the important issue concerning women. However, his appeals went unheeded. As the uproar continued, the House was adjourned for the day. PTI RSN RT