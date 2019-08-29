Rajya Sabha to set up Dr S Radhakrishnan chair, grant 4 fellowships

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Rajya Sabha has initiated the process for establishing a Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair and four fellowships under its research and study scheme.The PTI had erroneously quoted the UGC to say that the chair will be established in universities across the country.In a statement, Rajya Sabha has clarified that only one Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair will be set up and four fellowships under the Rajya Sabha Research and Study (RSRS) scheme will also be granted."In this regard, applications have been invited by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat for awarding the Chair and Fellowships through advertisement which has been published in leading dailies and is also placed on the Rajya Sabha website. The last date for receiving applications is August 31, 2019," a Rajya Sabha communication said.Details including eligibility criteria, grants, suggestive broad themes of research, terms and conditions, etc. for the chair and fellowships along with the application form are available on the Rajya Sabha website. PTI SKC ZMN