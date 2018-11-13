Rakesh Asthana case: Delhi HC dismisses bail plea of middleman Manoj Prasad

(Eds: Adding details of proceedings) New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of middleman Manoj Prasad in a bribery case allegedly involving CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, saying the allegations against him were serious in nature.Justice Najmi Waziri denied the relief to Prasad after noting the CBI's submission that the investigation is at a crucial stage and illegal gratification was exchanged between the accused outside India also."The court is of the view that the allegations are of serious nature... The petition is dismissed," the judge said after concluding hearing arguments of the counsel for Prasad and the CBI.Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Prasad, said he has been in custody for nearly a month and has not been interrogated even once by the CBI since the time he has been in judicial custody.The counsel argued that Prasad be granted the relief as CBI's Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, who was also arrested in the case, was released on bail by the trial court and he was not required for further detention.Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee and Advocate Rajdipa Behura, appearing for the CBI, opposed the bail plea on the grounds that probe was going on and was at a crucial stage and Prasad's case was different from that of other accused.The CBI counsel also argued that the ramifications of the case are far reaching and considering the sensitivity of the case, bail should not be granted to Prasad.Prasad had approached the high court on Monday seeking bail in the case, following dismissal of his similar application by a trial court here on November 3.Prasad, Asthana and Kumar have also filed separate petitions in the high court seeking quashing of the FIR against them which are listed for hearing on Wednesday.The trial court had denied bail to Prasad, saying it was not a fit stage to grant him the relief.Prasad, who was arrested by the CBI on October 17, is currently in judicial custody.In his bail plea before the trial court, Prasad had claimed that he was not required for custodial interrogation and no purpose will be served by keeping him in further custody.The probe agency had opposed his plea, saying the accused was an influential person and if released on bail, he may tamper with the ongoing probe and flee from justice.Kumar, who was arrested on October 23, was granted bail by the trial court on October 31.While hearing Prasad's plea challenging the FIR, the high court had earlier observed that his case was on a different footing from that of Asthana and Kumar.It had said Prasad was a private person while Asthana and Kumar were public servants and nothing stops the CBI from probing a private individual.Prasad, a resident of Burj Khalifa in Dubai, has also sought a stay on the investigation by the agency till the disposal of the petition.The CBI had registered the case against Asthana on the basis of a complaint from Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Sana, facing probe in the 2017 case allegedly involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi.Sana alleged that the officer had helped him get a clean chit.The agency had arrested Prasad in the case, when he returned from Dubai. It was alleged by Sana that Prasad and his brother Somesh had taken Rs 2 crore to arrange a clean chit to him. PTI SKV HMP ZMN