Rakesh Asthana case: Delhi HC dismisses bail plea of middleman Manoj Prasad

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of middleman Manoj Prasad in a bribery case allegedly involving CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana. Justice Najmi Waziri denied the relief to Prasad, saying the allegations against him were serious in nature. Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee and Advocate Rajdipa Behura, appearing for the CBI, opposed the bail plea on the grounds that investigation was at a crucial stage and Prasad's case was different from that of other accused.PTI SKV HMP LLP DVDV

