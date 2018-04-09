Rakesh Bharti Mittal new CII President

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Bharti Enterprises Vice-Chairman Rakesh Bharti Mittal today assumed office of the President of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2018-19 year, the industry chamber said.

He takes over from Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Uday Kotak, Founder and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank took over as President-Designate of CII for 2018-19, whereas Vikram Kirloskar is the new Vice-President of CII for the current fiscal.

Bharti Enterprises is a business group with interests in telecom, agri & food business, financial services, retail, realty, and communication and media devices.

Mittal is also Chairman of Bharti AXA Life Insurance, Bharti AXA General Insurance, FieldFresh Foods and Centum Learning. He is also on the Board of Bharti Airtel and is Managing Director-Bharti Realty Holdings, CII said.

"Mittal was associated with CII for more than two decades. He has served as the Chairman of CII Northern Region in 2004?05. Besides being active at the Regional level, Mittal, also Chaired the National Committees on CII Agriculture, CSR and Public Policy Council.

"He also served as member, India-Pakistan Joint Business Forum (IPJBF) and several Government Committees and Governing Councils of Institutions of Excellence like ICAR. Mittal had been elected as a member of the National Council of CII several times since 1999," the chamber said in a statement.

Besides, President-Designate Kotak holds a Bachelors degree in Commerce and an MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.

Kirloskar is the Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd. and Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor. He is a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. PTI RSN MR