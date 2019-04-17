Rakesh Suryakant Shah resigns as Adani Enterprises CFO

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Adani Enterprises said Wednesday Rakesh Suryakant Shah has resigned as the company's chief financial officer (CFO). "Rakesh Suryakant Shah has tendered his resignation as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from April 16, 2019," Adani Enterprises Ltd said in a BSE filing. However, the company did not provide any further detail. Flagship entity of the Adani Group, Adani Enterprises, is a diversified conglomerate with business interests across integrated coal management and mining, solar cells and module manufacturing, agri-storage infrastructure and food products. PTI ABI HRS

