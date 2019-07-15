Rakhi.in Prepares for PAN India Services, Launches its Range of Region-based Rakhis

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakhi.in, in an attempt to serve PAN India has recently launched its fabulous range of region-based Rakhis. With this new initiative, it brings about a revolution in the industry and promises to show different shades of Raksha Bandhan celebration.From the southern tip to the northern tip of India, Raksha Bandhan has different colors. Not only the customs and rituals are considerably different from each other, but people in different parts of the country have different Rakhi choices. In an endeavor to understand this, last month, Rakhi.in conducted an informal survey. The result came out that the majority of people living in metropolitan cities, want to buy bracelet Rakhis, Silver Rakhis, Designer Rakhis. Those living in remote cities - they preferred Rudraksha Rakhis, Pearl Rakhis, Lumba Rakhis, and more. Similarly, results were different when the survey was conducted in different regions.In order to re-establish this survey, a handful of senior members of Rakhi.in analyzed the past years' data collected from various resources. It came as no surprise, that a similar trend was found in the survey results. After knowing this exhilarating trend, Rakhi.in decided to curate its range of region-based Rakhis. All varieties and designs are available in this range, which people can choose as per their interest.Talking about this unique range of region-based Rakhis, CEO of the company Mrs. Nandani Singh said, "We are pleased to announce about this new development based on the overwhelming customer response last year. This move will enable PAN India Rakhi Delivery with 100% customer satisfaction. With this, under progress, it was extremely important for us to understand that selling online Rakhi in Mumbai and Delhi are two sides of the same coin. With our range of region-based Rakhis, we have mindfully egged on variant choices of brothers & sisters living in different parts of the country. Hope this initiative buttress our relationship with customers by bringing in a gleaming smile in every home this Raksha Bandhan."In addition to this demographic-based Rakhi segregation for better customer satisfaction, Rakhi.in is offering a host of other services this time. Here are a few of those riveting developments:Enormous varieties of Rakhis - Designer Rakhi, Silver Rakhi, Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhi, Lumba Rakhi, and more.Rakhi threads for every budget with the range of "Rakhi under 399" being an exciting addition.Rakhi Delivery to 200+ countries around the world without causing any hassle.The goal of Zero customer complaint & 100% customer satisfaction - Turning this myth to reality.Providing additional benefits to customers including same-day delivery, express delivery, and one-day delivery.Reaching out to every corner of the country. About Rakhi.inRakhi.in, a unit of Primo Gifts Pvt. Ltd., is an online store and it has pioneered the concept of online Rakhi delivery in India and throughout the world. Today, it essentially has become a strong & reliable ray of hope for brothers & sisters who want to feel the rhythm of this pious relationship even when they are far away from each other. Started in 2013, Rakhi.in has brought about a tremendous transformation in the landscape of Online Rakhi Delivery in India and abroad. More explicitly, it has become the doyen of the online industry. With its new initiative of region-based Rakhis, the online Rakhi store aims to reach out to every single person in 29 states and seven Union territories of the country. It aims to enable people to send Rakhi to Delhi (the Capital city) as well as to the remotest parts of India. PWRPWR