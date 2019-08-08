Rakhis made by schoolchildren to be sent to soldiers

Ludhiana, Aug 8 (PTI) Rakhis and greeting cards made by schoolchildren will be sent to the security personnel deployed at the border and remote areas by the Punjab Income Tax Department. The department's Additional Commissioner Manav Bansal said under the programme, 'Ek Rishta School Se Sarhad Tak', rakhis would be sent to soldiers for protecting the country. These cards and rakhis have been made by schoolchildren in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Khanna, Moga, Faridabad and Shimla. PTI CORR CHS RDKRDK