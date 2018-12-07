Ral polls: Selfies with inked fingers swamp social media

Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) Selfies of people proudly showing off inked fingers flooded social media as Rajasthan went to polls Friday in 199 out of the 200 Assembly constituencies. Voters, particularly youngsters, took to platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook to post their pictures after exercising their franchise. "Having voted is also a source of pride in the democracy. Therefore, I put a status (on social media about having voted) as soon as I came out of the polling station," a voter Girish Sharma said. "Have chosen my future, you too show up," read the status of Deepesh Goyal, who voted in Ajmer. CA students Nikita Sharma and Ankita Sharma also showed excitement after casting their votes in Malvia Nagar constituency in Jaipur. "Yes we are flaunting this mark of using our democratic right and we are happy after voting," they told PTI. Engineering student Avi Srivatava only posted a picture of his finger and said the focus was on the ink mark and it was a sign that he had voted. PTI SDA AAR