Rallis India net profit drops 93 pc in March quarter

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Agriculture solutions firm Rallis India on Thursday reported a 93 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1.35 crore during the fourth quarter of 2018-19 due to poor sales. The Tata group firm had posted a net profit of Rs 19.58 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing. The total income declined to Rs 350.64 crore during the January-March quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal from Rs 372.66 crore a year ago. Expenses remained flat at Rs 345.05 crore as against Rs 347.47 crore in the year-ago period. For the year ended March 31, the company reported a decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 154.78 crore as against Rs 167.02 crore in the previous year. The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share to the shareholders. Shares of Rallis India on Thursday fell 0.13 per cent to settle at Rs 157.20 apiece on the BSE. PTI LUX LUX HRS